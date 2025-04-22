Will County

Horses escape Peotone Township farm, with several still on the loose

Will County officials say several horses remain on the lam as of Tuesday

By NBC Chicago Staff

Horses stand in a field in Peotone Township, with Interstate 57 visible in the background.
Will County Sheriff's Office

Officials in suburban Will County are asking for public assistance in tracking down a group of runaway horses this week.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area around Corning Road in Peotone Township on Saturday after several horses escaped from a farm in the region.

Officials say that while several of the horses have been reined in, there are several others that remain unaccounted for, and they’re asking for the public’s help in bringing them home.

The county has partnered with HHH Ranch in an effort to capture the horses, and anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the ranch at 708-689-9889. Residents are being asked not to chase the horses, as they can be easily spooked.

Sheriff’s deputies are also reminding the public that horses can travel several miles per day, so they may have moved out of the immediate area where they were last seen.

