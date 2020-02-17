Horse Found Dead, Another Injured in ‘Gruesome Scene’ in Chicago Resident’s Yard

Authorities are investigating after a horse was found dead Saturday and was being eaten by a dog in Englewood on the South Side.

Chicago police and Animal Care and Control were called at 4:19 p.m. for a well-being check on two horses in the 1000 block of West 61st Street, according to a statement from police. The caller “stated that the horses were not looking good, possibly deceased.”

Authorities arrived to find one horse dead at the property, police said. The owner was at the scene when officials responded.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) wrote on Twitter that authorities responded to a “Gruesome scene in Englewood” and found one injured horse along with a Rottweiler eating the dead one.

Lopez said the horses were kept with no food or water, no shelter and that they were “covered in feces” and “left for dead,” calling for more regulations regarding farm animals in the city.

He said he was working to confirm that Chicago Animal Care and Control had ticketed the owners in 2019 for failure to license the animals.

“This is exactly why we need to pass the legislation restricting farm animals in the community introduced by me and & Ald. Anthony Napolitano,” Lopez said in a statement posted to Facebook. “They are living beings that need specific care — something everyone isn’t able or willing to do!”

The dead horse was “removed properly,” police said.

Chicago Animal Care and Control did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No one is in custody Monday morning as the investigation continues.