Horrifying details released in triple stabbing of mom, 2 kids that sparked Amber Alert

A 40-year-old man has been ordered detained pretrial after he allegedly fatally stabbed his ex-partner and severely injured two children.

According to authorities, Marcus Bausley is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery to a child, and will be held in jail until his next court appearance on April 9.

He is accused of fatally stabbing 33-year-old Teone Jones after an argument escalated into violence, and he then stabbed two children while on the run from law enforcement.

Bausley had been taken into custody in Indiana in late February after repeatedly stabbing himself, but had fought extradition and was finally sent to Cook County to face prosecution earlier this week.

Warning: What follows may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is strongly advised.

According to prosecutors, Bausley and Jones had dated for more than six years, but were not in a dating relationship at the time of the Feb. 20 incident. Prosecutors detailed multiple incidents of domestic violence involving Bausley, including one where he had allegedly punched Jones in the face and threatened her with a gun.

On Feb. 20, Bausley allegedly became enraged that Jones had met with a longtime friend for lunch, and then went to the friend’s home that afternoon.

It is alleged Bausley tried calling Jones, and then had called her friend, threatening violence against both of them. The calls were allegedly placed within a block of where the visit had taken place, according to prosecutors.

Bausley then allegedly went to a Walgreens location to pick up a prescription and dropped it off at his mother’s house. When he did so, he was wearing a light-colored jacket, his mother later told police. He then returned to a home in Greater Grand Crossing that he shared with Jones and three children, one of them his biological son and the other two sons of Jones.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

A man who has been charged in a deadly Amber Alert case in February appeared in court Friday. NBC Chicago's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Jones called her mother at approximately 4:40 p.m. and told her shat she was returning home. When she arrived there, Bausley was in the home, as were their 4-year-old son and Jones’ 8-year-old son, prosecutors said. The 12-year-old son was at basketball practice.

During the next hour, a massive argument broke out between Bausley and Jones, and Bausley allegedly armed himself with a knife. The 8-year-old boy heard commotion and when a bedroom door opened he saw Bausley and Jones, who then went to the top of a staircase.

It is alleged that Bausley shoved Jones down the stairs, then walked to the bottom of the staircase and repeatedly stabbed her in the chest, back, arm and hand.

Bausley then allegedly turned the knife on the 8-year-old, stabbing him multiple times before ordering him to put jackets on himself and his 4-year-old brother, bringing them both to a car.

Shortly afterward, Bausley sent a text message to family members that said “if something happens to me, take care of my son please.”

His phone’s location was tracked to his mother’s house a short-time later, where he dropped off his 4-year-old son before driving away with the 8-year-old still in the vehicle.

He then began to drive north to Ogden and Ridgeway, where Jones’ 12-year-old son was at basketball practice. Practice ended at 6, and no one picked the boy up, according to prosecutors.

About a half hour later, Bausley picked the boy up from practice and the 12-year-old called his grandmother to tell her he had been picked up.

Jones’ mother, growing worried after not hearing from her daughter, went to the Greater Grand Crossing home and saw blood in a hallway. She entered through an open window and discovered her daughter lying at the bottom of the stairs. She called 911, and Jones was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers located a light-colored jacket that was covered in blood, and had been discarded in a trash can. The jacket matched a description given by Bausley’s mother, according to prosecutors.

An Amber Alert was then issued for the two boys, leading police on a massive search to locate them.

The suspect traveled back to the South Side of the city, and parked his car at 66th and Yale. Prosecutors say that surveillance footage near the scene showed Bausley repeatedly stabbing the 12-year-old. The boy got out of the car and ran away, pounding on the front door of a house and begging for help.

The boy was stabbed multiple times, suffering a punctured spleen, a punctured pancreas and a punctured liver. He is still in critical condition at a Chicago hospital, according to police. He told responding paramedics that his stepfather had stabbed him, according to prosecutors.

The next morning, the 8-year-old boy told Bausley that he was thirsty and they stopped at a gas station for a bottle of water. A short time later, Bausley allegedly called his mother and told her that he had left the boy in the 8200 block of South Damen. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for multiple stab wounds. He told police that Bausley had repeatedly stabbed him and his mother.

Bausley then drove to Indiana, where he was briefly pursued by Lake County Sheriff’s Police. During an ensuing confrontation, Bausley stabbed himself multiple times in the stomach, and was taken into custody and hospitalized.

The suspect appeared in court Friday, where he was denied pretrial release.

“If anyone ever presented a threat to the victims or anyone else, it is this man,” prosecutors told the judge, who ultimately ordered the 40-year-old man held until his next court hearing.

In court Friday, her family taunted Bausley, who appeared to shed tears on his way out of the courtroom. They asked him, “Why are you crying? Is it because of what you did?”

His next court hearing is set for April 9, prosecutors said.