‘Horrific Sight': What We Know About Tragic Case Unfolding in Buffalo Grove

Five people are dead in a tragic case unfolding in Buffalo Grove this week, which police described as "horrific" and "unthinkable."

As details begin to come out, many are asking what happened?

While there is still much to come from the investigation, here's what officials have confirmed on the case so far:

What Happened?

According to authorities, police were called a home in the northwest Chicago suburb around 11:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace for a well-being check on an adult female. Police later revealed that a coworker of one of a woman at the home called in the request.

When they arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside of the home. After deeming it necessary to force their way into the residence, a sweep of the home revealed five deceased individuals, officials say.

"There were no survivors and we were not made aware of information that indicated otherwise," Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds said.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicated that the incident was domestic in nature, and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

"It's devastating and traumatic as you can imagine," Budds said. "You don't necessarily train for that. We are resilient by virtue of what we do, but nothing really prepares you for that. It was a horrific sight."

Police noted an investigation remained "very active and ongoing" and offered few details on what happened inside the home.

"Today's a very sad day for our community as we continue to process this unthinkable event," Budds said.

Identities of Those Killed

Authorities had already revealed that two children were among the victims, but officials released the names and ages of all five Thursday afternoon.

They were identified as:

Andrei Kisliak, 39 years old

Vera Kisliak, 36 year old

Vivian Kisliak, 6 years old

Amilia Kisliak, 4 years old

Lilia Kisliak, 67 years old

An animal was also found dead inside the home, police said during a news conference Thursday.

District 96 in Buffalo Grove confirmed one of the children was a student at Ivy Hall Elementary School and the two children who were found dead were siblings.

"Both girls were known to be happy and cheerful children," D96 Superintendent Kathryn Sheridan wrote in a letter to families. "Our hearts go out to all who knew them."

Hours after making a horrifying discovery, officials released new information Thursday on those found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home following a “domestic-related” incident.

Cause of Death

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said autopsies showed four of the five people died from "sharp force injuries." An autopsy on the fifth person was expected to be completed Thursday afternoon.