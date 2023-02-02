Attention Chicago music fans: You need to act quickly if you want a shot at buying tickets to Beyoncé's upcoming Soldier Field shows as part of the singer's newly announced "Renaissance" 2023 World Tour.

In a Wednesday morning Instagram post, the 28-time Grammy winner announced she was taking her latest album "Renaissance" on a world tour set to kick off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. The tour, originally stopping in Chicago on July 22, has added a second show for July 23, according to Ticketmaster.

And although an official general public ticket sale date has not yet been announced, there is one deadline coming up Chicago fans will need to adhere to if they want to see Queen Bey in concert: The deadline to register as a "Verified Fan."

"Beyoncé is using Verified Fan to help fans get tickets," Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation says, on a site dedicated to Beyoncé's tour. "Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and create a less crowded ticket shopping experience for fans."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to Live Nation, all hopeful ticket buyers -- presale or not -- must register with Ticketmaster to become a "Verified Fan." However, as Taylor Swift fans hoping to get tickets to "The Eras Tour" may remember, "registration does not guarantee tickets," Live Nation says, adding that demand is expected to be high.

"We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available and a lottery-style process will determine which registered Verified Fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist," the site reads.

Additionally, "Verified Fan" registration deadlines vary by city.

For those wishing to buy tickets to Beyoncé's tour stop in Chicago, registration is currently open - but not for long. It closes at 10:59 p.m. CST Thursday.

After registering to become a "Verified Fan," Ticketmaster must "authorize" your account, the company says. Users can then expect to receive an email from Ticketmaster confirming that their registration has been recorded.

"This email is to confirm we have received your registration information," one such email obtained by NBC 5 reads. "You’ll receive an email on Friday, February 10 confirming next steps."

However, registering for the "Verified Fan Onsale" does not guarantee access to the sale, the email says. "Since we expect demand to exceed the number of tickets available, some people who register will be put on the waitlist."

And, while those who are granted access to the sale may have a better shot at securing tickets, nothing is guaranteed, Ticketmaster stresses.

"Being invited to the Verified Fan Onsale doesn’t guarantee tickets," the email reads. "Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis."

Finally, one day prior to the sale, "Verified Fans" can expect to receive an email that indicates whether they've been invited to the sale, or whether they've been waitlisted, Ticketmaster says.

Confused? Here's a recap:

Beyoncé's tour has two Chicago dates: July 22 and July 23 at Soldier Field

Fans wishing to buy tickets to Beyoncé's Chicago show must first register to become a Ticketmaster "Verified Fan" by 10:59 p.m. Thursday. Here's how to do that.

Fans wishing to buy tickets to a show in a different city must check this site to see when registration opens

Registered and authenticated "Verified Fans" on Feb. 10 will receive more information about next steps, Ticketmaster says

What To Know About Beyoncé's "Renaissance" World Tour

Following stops in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Amsterdam, Germany and Poland, Beyoncé will hit North America, beginning with a July tour date in Toronto.

The 41-year-old singer is set to come to Soldier Field in Chicago on July 22, with a second date newly added, on July 23.

The tour also includes stops in Miami, Seattle, New York City, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Houston and New Orleans. A full list of tour dates and global cities can be found on Beyoncé's official website.

Here are the current tour dates and cities for the North American leg of the "Renaissance" tour:

July 8 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

July 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 — Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium

July 17 — Louisville, KY at Cardinal Stadium

July 20 — Minneapolis, MN at Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 — Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

July 26 — Detroit, MI at Ford Field

July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium

July 30 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium

Aug. 1 — Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3 — Pittsburgh, PA at Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 5 — Washington, DC at FedexField

Aug. 6 — Washington, DC at FedexField

Aug. 9 — Charlotte, NC at Bank Of America Stadium

Aug. 11 — Atlanta, GA at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 12 — Atlanta, GA at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 16 — Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 — Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21 — St. Louis, MI at Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24 — Phoenix, AZ at State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26 — Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30 — San Francisco, CA at Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 2 — Inglewood, CA at Sofi Stadium

Sept. 3 — Inglewood, CA at Sofi Stadium

Sept. 11 — Vancouver, BC at BC Place

Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA at Lumen Field

Sept. 18 — Kansas City, KS at Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 — Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 — Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

Sept. 23 — Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA at Caesars Superdome