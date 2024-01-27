Homicide suspects die in fiery crash following police pursuit in Forest Park

Two individuals involved in a suspected homicide are dead after their vehicle crashed and caught fire during a pursuit on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 200 block of 32nd Avenue in suburban Bellwood just after 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a person in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times. That individual, identified as a 33-year-old Bellwood resident, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers spotted a vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed and began to pursue it. The vehicle ultimately crashed near the intersection of Randolph and Des Plaines in suburban Forest Park, bursting into flames upon impact.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Two individuals inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bellwood police.

The case remains under investigation, and no other individuals are in custody at this time.