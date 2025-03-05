A homicide investigation is underway in the northern suburbs after a man was found shot to death inside a home during a well-being check over the weekend.

Glenview Police said they were called to a home around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 0-100 block of Glenview Road for a well-being check and found a man dead inside, officials said. Authorities at the time didn't release further details, only saying the Glenview Police Investigations Bureau and the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) were investigation.

Tuesday, the man was identified as James Solger, 61 of Glenview. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, Solger's manner of death was homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation remains active, police said

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.