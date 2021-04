A Hometown police officer was killed Saturday morning while investigating a crash, according to authorities.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 3:11 a.m. in the 9000 block of Pulaski Road.

An officer was struck by a vehicle and "succumbed to his injuries," police said.

The Hometown Police Department did not release additional details as of Saturday afternoon.