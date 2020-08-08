Homes Burglarized in Marquette Park

Chicago police are warning residents of five homes that were burglarized in July in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

In each incident someone broke into homes and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

About 1 p.m. July 17 in the 2800 block of West 66th Street;

About 4:15 a.m. July 19 in the 6600 block of South Bell Avenue;

About 6:20 p.m. July 23 in the 2500 block of West Marquette Avenue;

About 6:40 p.m. July 28 in the 2500 block of West 66th Street; and

About 11:15 p.m. July 28 in the 6500 block of South Campbell Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.