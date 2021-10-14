Joliet

Homeless Man Arrested for Spreading ‘White Powdery' Substance at Joliet Police Department: Officials

A homeless man was arrested after spreading an "unidentified white powdery substance" near the lobby of the Joliet Police Department this week, according to authorities.

At approximately 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, Joliet Police Department employees found an unidentified white powdery substance near the front lobby of the station, a release said.

Police said the Joliet Fire Department was notified and came to the scene, where the front lobby was evacuated and closed to the public. The substance was treated as hazardous material until identified as a "harmless dietary supplement powder."

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives determined that 44-year-old Demarkus Bailey was a suspect, police said. Bailey went back to the police department Thursday and was placed into custody.

No injures were reported in the incident.

