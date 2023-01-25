Home Visits Being Offered To Determine Asthma Triggers for Chicago-Area Families

Chicago-area families with children who have asthma are getting help from the American Lung Association. Trained staff members will visit a family’s home, either in person or virtually, to identify any potential asthma triggers and suggest solutions.

“In Chicago, we're looking at about 16% of families that are burdened by asthma or have a child that has asthma,” said Felicia Fuller, director of health promotions for the American Lung Association in Greater Chicago.

Those rates are higher than the national average, which stands at 11%.

“Most of our families are Black and Brown. Many of those families are low resource and need the education around medicine, need the education about controlling triggers and symptoms,” Fuller said.

Fuller is one of several trained staff members who will visit a Chicago-area home, either in person or virtually, depending on the family’s comfort level.

“If it’s virtual, you take me around your home with your cell phone or whatever your device is, and you show us problem areas or areas where that child spends a lot of time,” Fuller said.

For Quintyn Walker, a 15-year-old living in Calumet City, that was his bedroom, until a pipe burst on Christmas, ruining the carpet, his bed and the ceiling.

“Just that much dust and particles, that would flare anyone's asthma, whether they're on their medications or not and could pose a definitely a crisis for Quintyn,” Fuller said.

After a home assessment, the American Lung Association provided Quintyn a new bed frame and mattress, plus a pillow, bedding and pillow and mattress covers. They also helped Quintyn’s mother by providing a new vacuum, green cleaning supplies and an air cleaner.

“They gave me a lot of stuff that would that they said would help him,” said Victoria Bennett, Quintyn’s mother, who lives on a fixed income.

“I appreciate the help and all, every way, because Lord knows I can't afford it,” Bennett said.

The assessment included recommendations for the kitchen too, including replacing the fan above the stove to help clear smoke and any other food particles from the air and advising her to keep any eye out for roach or rodent droppings.

“Unfortunately, we have rats, there are rats by my home in Chicago. Most people, we have rat problem here. You want to look and see if there's any droppings. You want to see if there's any roaches. All of those droppings and things like that are definitely triggers for a child or anyone with asthma,” Fuller said.

“It's just really being observant and trying to figure out exactly what those triggers are for your child,” Fuller said.

As Bennett waits for the landlord to repair her son’s bedroom, she’s grateful for the guidance and supplies to do what she can to help prevent an asthma attack.

“With them helping me with all of this, yeah, that that helped a whole lot,” Bennett said. If you are interested in having the American Lung Association do a home visit, you can find more information here.