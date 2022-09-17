Home Sweet Dome: Peek Inside This Quirky Circular House Still for Sale in LaSalle County

An atypical, dome-shaped abode with a rather futuristic look is still up for grabs in LaSalle County after hitting the market early August.

With this 4,018-square-foot dwelling in the village of Somonauk, "the pictures, video and amazing design essentially speak for themselves," according to the Zillow listing.

Designed by a Montreal-based company, the home was constructed over the course of three years using custom-cut components. In fact, the components had to be delivered in specialized containers, as were the home's Velux windows, which were imported from Denmark.

Inside, the home boasts four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-baths.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Photos: Dome-Shaped House for Sale in LaSalle County

When visitors walk inside, the ceiling may be the first place their eyes wander.

Described as "ABSOULTELY jaw-dropping" by the listing agent, the arched cathedral ceilings, consisting of knotty pine and oak flooring, are no doubt a highlight.

There's also a built in-projector screen in the main level living area, a deck area overlooking the rear of the property and a see-through column that allows you to look into the home's second level from below.

The listing states typical dome homes may be plagued with water issues, but that's not the case with this one.

The structure's construction, split-cedar shingles, copper cap and shipbuilder-run manufacturing company "all contribute to virtually no leaking whatsoever."

If the house itself wasn't enough, there's an added bonus.

A metal building, included with the sale, features heat and air conditioning and has plenty of space, including for an office and a whole lot of storage.

The property is being sold by Mark Altamore with Ro Malik's Chicago Homes 360 at Keller Williams One Chicago. The current listing price is $599,000.