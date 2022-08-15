Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 lbs. of Frozen Meat Pizza Due to Possible Contamination

Chicago-based Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizza products that may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal," a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service said Sunday.

According to the announcement, the product recall applies to frozen, 33.5-ounce cartons containing "Home Run Inn Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza."

The products, which were distributed in Illinois, were produced on June 6 and have a best by date of Dec. 3, 2022.

According to the agency, the problem was discovered after consumers began filing complaints that metal had been found in the pizzas.

No confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption have been reported, the announcement says. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

More information about the recall can be found here.