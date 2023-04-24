Home Run Inn Brings Back ‘Nothing But Crust' Offering for Pizza Fans

Have your own creative ideas for a pizza? Chicago’s iconic Home Run Inn is giving you a blank canvas to work with thanks to an offering that first turned heads over the holiday season.

The company’s “Nothing But Crust” product, which sold out online around Christmas, has now been added to its product lines on a permanent basis, and will be available at retailers around the Chicago area.

“When we originally launched ‘Nothing But Crust’ as a fun holiday promotion, it not only instantly sold out, the traffic to our online store was off the charts,” Gina Bolger, senior VP of marketing, said. “Following such an overwhelmingly positive response, we decided to officially add it to our product line to local retailers in Chicago.”

According to a press release, the product is exactly what is advertised: just the company’s “thin, buttery, flaky crust,” with no sauce, cheese or toppings.

It is meant to be used in a wide variety of ways, with fans making everything from traditional cheese pizzas to extravagant dessert offerings, according to the release.

Jewel-Osco retailers will sell “Nothing But Crust,” as will other participating outlets, according to the company. It will be sold in two-packs with a retail price of $9.99.

Home Run Inn also offers recipes for a wide variety of tastes, along with more information on the launch of “Nothing But Crust,” on their website.