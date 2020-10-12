Home Destroyed, 2 Others Damaged in Extra-Alarm Humboldt Park Fire

A vacant home was destroyed and two other buildings were damaged in a two-alarm fire Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The fire started shortly after 11:30 p.m. at a vacant 2 1/2-story home in the 800 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Frank Velez.

That building collapsed and flames spread to adjacent buildings to the north and south, which were also heavily damaged, Velez said.

The fire was under control shortly after midnight, with crews remaining at the scene to deal with hot spots, according to Velez. It was struck out by 1 a.m. Monday.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, according to fire officials. No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross and the Illinois Department of Human Services were called to assist three adults and one child who were displaced by the fire, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Velez said.