Humboldt Park

Home Destroyed, 2 Others Damaged in Extra-Alarm Humboldt Park Fire

Chicago Fire Department

A vacant home was destroyed and two other buildings were damaged in a two-alarm fire Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The fire started shortly after 11:30 p.m. at a vacant 2 1/2-story home in the 800 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Frank Velez.

That building collapsed and flames spread to adjacent buildings to the north and south, which were also heavily damaged, Velez said.

Local

amy coney barrett 1 hour ago

A Look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Notable Opinions, Votes

coronavirus illinois 2 hours ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Students to Rally for In-Person Learning, Businesses Seek Stimulus Aid

The fire was under control shortly after midnight, with crews remaining at the scene to deal with hot spots, according to Velez. It was struck out by 1 a.m. Monday.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, according to fire officials. No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross and the Illinois Department of Human Services were called to assist three adults and one child who were displaced by the fire, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Velez said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Humboldt ParkChicago Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us