Home Alone house in Winnetka sells for $250,000 above asking price: report

An iconic suburban Chicago home that draws visitors every winter due to its ties to the cult classic Christmas movie "Home Alone" has found a buyer - and unlike another recognizable recently sold suburban home, this sold for above asking price.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the house at 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka was sold for $5.5 million, above the asking price of $5.25 million.

The legendary mansion was placed on the market in late May and listed as "contingent" on Zillow just days later. The home was said to be "pending" on June 9 and then listed as "pending" once again on Aug. 30, according to Zillow.

The inside of the house doesn't look anything like the scenes from the movie -- and there's a reason for that.

The home was too small for all the crew members to fit inside, so the interior scenes were actually shot at the shuttered New Trier Township High School. Plus, the home underwent a major renovation in the past decade.

While you can't go inside nowadays, there was a rare opportunity in recent years.

Reservations for a one-night stay were available through Airbnb just ahead of Christmas in 2021, and unsurprisingly, they sold out quickly.

Renters were able to enjoy the family house as they knew it - filled with Christmas decorations, booby traps, a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese, Kevin's dad's after shave, 90s junk food, "Chicago's finest pizza" and more.