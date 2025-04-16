‘Home Alone 2' director speaks on President Trump's cameo in film: ‘I can't cut it'

While President Donald Trump was visible in popular culture for many years prior to his political career, one of his most recognizable appearances was a cameo in the 1992 family film "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

Thirty-three years later, the film's director is speaking out on Trump's appearance in the film, and wishes the cameo never happened.

Chris Columbus, known for directing the first two "Home Alone" and "Harry Potter" films, addressed the cameo in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I can’t cut it,” Columbus said in the interview. “If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something.”

Columbus previously said that Trump would only allow filming in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel if he was put in the film.