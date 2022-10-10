Hollywood Casino plans to relocate its casinos in Aurora and Joliet, moving both from riverboat sites to land-based properties near major interstates, the entertainment facilities' parent company announced Monday.

The proposed $360 million casino and hotel development in Aurora would be located adjacent to the Chicago Premium Outlets, near Exit 119 off of Interstate 88. Featuring approximately 900 slots and 50 live table games, the development will also include a baccarat room and a poker room, a Barstool Sportsbook, approximately 200 hotel rooms as well as restaurants and bars, according to Penn Entertainment.

Construction of the property, which will also feature a full-service spa, meeting space and an event center, will begin in late 2023. The project is subject to regulatory approval.

Plans call for the Joliet casino to be constructed as part of the Rock Run Crossings development project near the Interstate 80 and 55 interchange, several miles from its current site along the Des Plaines River.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Similar to the proposed casino in Aurora, the Joliet facility will include approximately 800 slots and 45 live table games, a Barstool Sportsbook, meeting space and an event center. Construction is slated to start in late 2023, and it's also subject to regulatory approval.

Penn Entertainment on Monday also announced the construction of a new hotel at the Hollywood Casino in Columbus, Ohio, and a second hotel tower at its M Resort in Henderson, Nevada.