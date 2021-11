This week, NBC 5 anchors and reporters are sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them.

On Monday, Kye Martin shares the boozy treat she dubbed "Santa's Little Helper." (see video above)

Check out the recipe to make it below and watch the video above for the full tutorial.

Santa’s Little Helper

1 part vodka

2 parts cranberry cocktail

pour over ice

garnish with sprig of rosemary