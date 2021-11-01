Christmas

Holiday Music to Begin Playing on Local Radio Station Soon

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas in the Chicago area

By Molly Walsh

Liliboas

Haul out the holly! A local Chicago radio station will soon be playing non-stop Christmas music in anticipation for the holiday season.

Chicago's 93.9 LITE FM is advertising a "major Christmas music announcement" set for 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The station recently updated the logo on its website and social media pages with some red and green flare.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

In 2020, 93.9 started playing holiday music non-stop Nov. 6 to spread holiday cheer during the pandemic.

"After a year like 2020, we need Holiday music more than ever,” Mick Lee, program director and on-air personality for iHeartMedia Chicago, said in a statement.

Local

Chicago FOP 29 mins ago

Judge Freezes Deadline for Chicago Cops to Get Vaccinated

evergreen park 39 mins ago

Off-Duty Chicago Officer Faces Felony Charge After Allegedly Shooting at Carjackers

Lee said the station can't wait to celebrate its 21st year as "Chicago's Christmas Music Station."

"We hope you'll be listening! HO HO HO!" he said.

This article tagged under:

ChristmasChicagoholidaysRadiochristmas radio
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us