Holiday Music to Begin Playing on Local Radio Station Soon

Haul out the holly! A local Chicago radio station will soon be playing non-stop Christmas music in anticipation for the holiday season.

Chicago's 93.9 LITE FM is advertising a "major Christmas music announcement" set for 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The station recently updated the logo on its website and social media pages with some red and green flare.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In 2020, 93.9 started playing holiday music non-stop Nov. 6 to spread holiday cheer during the pandemic.

"After a year like 2020, we need Holiday music more than ever,” Mick Lee, program director and on-air personality for iHeartMedia Chicago, said in a statement.

Lee said the station can't wait to celebrate its 21st year as "Chicago's Christmas Music Station."

"We hope you'll be listening! HO HO HO!" he said.