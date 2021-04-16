Holiday Displays in Schaumburg May Look Different This Year

The village of Schaumburg recently announced it will enforce an existing ban on temporary displays in the public right of way after receiving complaints of extension cords on sidewalks and other potential hazards.

However, the village insists the ban does not impact decorations on private property.

“We just want to make sure nothing is obstructing the sidewalk, nothing’s hanging over, nothing’s becoming a public safety hazard,” said village spokesperson Allison Albrecht.

But the village is facing strong opposition.

A petition urging the village to reverse its policy had more than 1,000 virtual signatures as of Friday afternoon.

Linda Kimble Long said she started the petition.

“I believe that the village went all in on this ban without considering how residents would feel and that there is another possible remedy to the village’s concerns to create regulations and a permit for these types of displays,” Long said.

Brian Koehler’s holiday displays have greeted neighbors and visitors to Schaumburg for more than 20 years. He said he has never received a complaint regarding cords or other safety issues.

“Everything is properly maintained," he said. "All the cords are above the arches. The arches are at a perfect height where nobody can hit them or touch them."

Koehler told NBC 5 he is not sure if he will set up his decorations this year.

“I’m an all-in or all-out kind of person,” Koehler said. “So why the change now?”