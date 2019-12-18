Holiday Decorations Across the Chicago Area

Your photos of holiday decor in the Chicago area

Trish Moran
Wanted to share amazing Christmas Lights for you to share with the viewers of Chicago land . This Man Brandon Spiller does all the lights bully himself . And every year he says its the last time he’s doing it because it probably takes him so very long. But our Village of Beecher wants to show him how much it truly means to us that he puts in all that hard work for the Spirit of Christmas and he lights up our insides and doesn’t even know how much it truly means to so many!! We are located right of 394 /Rt1 going into Beecher Beecher Illinois. You can’t miss it!! Attached our Photos .. but to see it LIVE is amazing!!!Thank You,Trish Moran (His Loving Neighbor)
Trish Moran
Need to show the viewers of Chicago
Jason Jarock
This is my house
Trish Moran
Jason Jarock
Jason Jarock
Jason Jarock
Paul San Filippo
Cary Rotary Park
Janet Kostell
Christmas decorations
Lee Ann Davies
CTA Holiday Train with Art on the Mart in the background.
Kevin Ake CPA

