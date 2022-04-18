Holcomb Announces Nearly $200 Million Investment in Indiana Broadband Expansion Program

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a nearly $200 million investment in a project designed to expand access to broadband internet for more than 50,000 homes.

The investment is part of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, and will use $189 million in funding to fuel 154 different broadband expansion projects, according to a press release.

“This record-setting investment in broadband is another game-changer for Hoosiers who now, more than ever, need affordable and reliable internet,” Holcomb said in a statement. “With this third round (of funding), we take giant steps in leveling the playing field for our residents regardless of where they choose to live, work or go to school.”

The three rounds of funding have invested $268 million in broadband-expansion projects, state officials say. By the time the new round of expansion is completed, 83 of Indiana’s 92 counties would have seen an expansion of access to high-speed internet as part of the program.

Nearly three dozen telecommunication providers and utility companies have partnered with the state’s government to implement the program.

The broadband expansion program is part of the Next Level Connections infrastructure program, a $1 billion investment which also impacts major highway projects and the expansion of nonstop flight availability in the state.

More information can be found on the state’s website.