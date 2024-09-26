TODAY's Hoda Kotb announced Thursday in a letter to staff and on live television that she will step down after more than five years as co-anchor in an emotional moment in front of her co-workers.

"As I write this, my heart is all over the map," the letter read in part. "I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show."

While her co-host may have known Kotb was leaving, Kotb got visibly emotional Thursday morning as co-anchor Savannah Guthrie signaled Hoda was about to share some news with the show's viewers.

"I do, I have some news. So I was doing the math, and I realized that I had spent 26 years at NBC," Kotb said, holding back tears. "And I just turned 60."

"Kotb went on to say her 60th birthday celebration in August was a "monumental moment."

"I started thinking about that decade," Kotb said. "Like, what's that decade going to mean, what does it hold for me. And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new. I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."

Kotb added that her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope 5, factored into the decision.

"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," she said. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

"And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."

Kotb went on to say she would remain with TODAY through and past Jan. 1, 2025, and that she would remain in the NBC family.

Kotb also shared an emotional letter with TODAY staff on Sept. 26, about her decision to step down, TODAY.com reported.

The full letter can be found below:

To my TODAY family,

As I write this, my heart is all over the map. I know I'm making the right decision, but it's a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I'm feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it's time for me to leave the show.

My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure. Looking back, the math is nuts. 26 years at NBC News - Ten years at Dateline, seven on the seven o'clock hour, sixteen on the ten o'clock hour. I'm picturing your faces and your families and all the ways you've lifted me up and inspired me. That's my heart singing. So many of my professional relationships have become some of my most cherished friendships. Savannah: my rock. Jenna: my ride-or-die. Al: my longest friend at 30 Rock. Craig, Carson, Sheinelle and Dylan: my family. Libby, Mazz and Talia: my fearless leaders. I will miss each and every one of you at TODAY desperately.

I’ve been weighing this decision for quite a while – Am I truly ready? But, my sixtieth birthday celebration on the Plaza felt like a shift. Like a massive, joyful YES, you are! I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited.

Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled… no matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver. You always weather change with grace and guts.

Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine.

Love,

Hoda

In a message on Instagram, Hoda on Thursday posted a photo with the phrase "By the way, I'm wearing the smile you gave me," along with a caption that said "Happy thursday xx and thank you."

Hoda has been part of the fabric at NBC News for nearly three decades. She previously worked at "Dateline," and as the co-host of the fourth hour of TODAY with Kathie Lee Gifford and then Jenna Bush Hager.