Southlake Mall Locked Down as Hobart Police Respond to Report of Shots Fired

Southlake Mall in Hobart, Indiana was locked down Thursday afternoon as police responded to a report of shots fired inside the building.

Lt. Ronald Russo with the Hobart Police Department said there was a report of shots fired inside the mall, but no active shooter was discovered.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"There are no reported gunshot victims," Russo said in a statement. "Officers are clearing the mall out of an abundance of caution."

The mall was locked down as part of the response and no traffic was being allowed in or out as of 12:30 p.m.

"Officers are systematically evacuating the remaining customers and employees inside," Russo said.

The update comes more than 30 minutes after the Hobart Fire Department tweeted an "incident alert" just before noon urging people to "please stay clear of the Southlake Mall-US 30 corridor."

"There is police activity in the area," the tweet read.

A Jared Jewelry store just outside the mall reported it was on lockdown.

Hobart police confirmed there was an "active scene" in the area.

Check back for more on this developing story.