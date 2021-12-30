Hobart

Southlake Mall Locked Down as Hobart Police Respond to Report of Shots Fired

Southlake Mall in Hobart, Indiana was locked down Thursday afternoon as police responded to a report of shots fired inside the building.

Lt. Ronald Russo with the Hobart Police Department said there was a report of shots fired inside the mall, but no active shooter was discovered.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"There are no reported gunshot victims," Russo said in a statement. "Officers are clearing the mall out of an abundance of caution."

The mall was locked down as part of the response and no traffic was being allowed in or out as of 12:30 p.m.

Local

Juliana Stratton 18 mins ago

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Has Breakthrough COVID-19 Case

Coronavirus Illinois Vaccinations 44 mins ago

Coronavirus in Illinois: 128,246 New Cases, 386 Deaths as Metrics Rise in Last Week

"Officers are systematically evacuating the remaining customers and employees inside," Russo said.

The update comes more than 30 minutes after the Hobart Fire Department tweeted an "incident alert" just before noon urging people to "please stay clear of the Southlake Mall-US 30 corridor."

"There is police activity in the area," the tweet read.

A Jared Jewelry store just outside the mall reported it was on lockdown.

Hobart police confirmed there was an "active scene" in the area.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Hobartsouthlake mall
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us