A man is dead after a hit-and-run incident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View early Saturday, police said.

The man, 26, was found unresponsive near the roadway around 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man hasn’t been identified.

The car that hit him was driving northbound and fled the scene without stopping, police said.

All lanes of northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive were closed for the investigation between Recreation Drive and Irving Park Road until 9 a.m., according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Detectives and the police department’s major accidents unit are investigating.