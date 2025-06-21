DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Hit-and-run on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves man dead

The man, 26, was found unresponsive near the roadway around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

LSD lake shore drive charlie
Charlie Wojciechowski

A man is dead after a hit-and-run incident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View early Saturday, police said.

The man, 26, was found unresponsive near the roadway around 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The man hasn’t been identified.

The car that hit him was driving northbound and fled the scene without stopping, police said.

All lanes of northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive were closed for the investigation between Recreation Drive and Irving Park Road until 9 a.m., according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Detectives and the police department’s major accidents unit are investigating.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

DuSable Lake Shore Drive
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us