Long Grove

Historic Long Grove Bridge Struck By Vehicle Once Again

No injuries were reported in Friday's incident

A covered bridge known for getting vehicles stuck in Long Grove was struck once again Friday evening, this time by a U-Haul moving truck, authorities said.

The historic bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road, which was built in the early 1900s, was hit at approximately 4:29 p.m., according to fire officials. No structural damage was believed to have occurred as the damage was said to be mostly cosmetic.

Since reopening in August 2020, the bridge has been hit at least 13 times, according to the Chicago Tribune.

No injuries were reported in the recent incident.

