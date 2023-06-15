Firefighter injured after historic home in Austin catches fire

One firefighter was injured after crews worked overnight to put out a fire at an historic home in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, crews were called overnight to a fire at 631 N. Central Ave. The fire was struck out at 3:23 a.m., CFD says, and one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.

Video and photos from the scene show firefighters on the rooftop of the building, looking through the top floor windows as flames and smoke billow out.

Documents from the City of Chicago show the home at 631 N. Central Ave. is "one of the oldest structures in Chicago, and the oldest house in the Austin Community Area."

The home, built in 1869, was built as a family home by Seth P. Warner, "one of Chicago's earliest settlers, a successful blacksmith, abolitionist and patron of the arts in Chicago's days as a pioneer settlement," the city says. It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

"As a building dating from before the Chicago Fire, the Seth Warner House is rare," the city says.

No further details or information from CFD on the cause of the fire was provided.