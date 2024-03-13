Hinsdale votes to institute 90-day minimum stay for short-term rentals

In the quaint and quiet Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, a debate over short-term rentals from the likes of Airbnb led to a public meeting and a vote on Wednesday night.

The Hinsdale Plan Commission will require short-term rentals have a minimum stay of 90 days, no longer allowing weekend or even month-long guests. The village said it’s an effort to prevent trouble and nuisance from Airbnb and other short-term visitors.

But rental hosts said it would stifle business and lead to fewer places for families to stay during emergencies like storm damage, major renovations or job changes.

“We are very strict on screening people, no parties, no nothing,” said one operator who owns multiple short-term rentals in the area. He warned he may now have to sell off his Hinsdale properties.

Hinsdale is known for quiet streets lined with beautiful homes. It’s near public transit and a vibrant downtown﻿, so it’s not surprising to see Airbnb and VRBO rentals popping up.

“I did not buy a home next to an unregulated hotel,” Michelle Crowe told the Commission as she urged them to regulate the rentals.

Other neighbors complained about trash, noise and unknown guests from out-of-town.

“We’ve had people there from Utah, Wisconsin, and Massachusetts,” said one Hinsdale resident describing an Airbnb rental next door.

Airbnb hosts, who own and manage rental properties, told the village there is a real demand for shorter stays in Hinsdale, pushing back against the implications of “stranger-danger”, saying their guests are professional and polite.

“There is a need. There’s definitely a need for this,” said Ashley Hill, who rents out her family’s longtime Hinsdale home. “People are not here for a month-long party.”

The new 90-day regulation is stricter than some suburbs, but Oak Park requires a minimum stay of 182 days. The new Hinsdale rule also mandates rental owners obtain a village license to operate.