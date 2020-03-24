Hilton Chicago Joins List of City Hotels to Close Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Hilton Chicago has temporarily suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, hotel officials confirmed on social media.

According to the hotel’s website, those looking to book dates for the future will be able to do so, but the location will not be accepting guests in the near term.

“As a result of the novel coronavirus, the hospitality industry is experiencing an impact to business that will require Hilton Chicago to temporarily suspend hotel operations as of Friday, March 27,” according to a Hilton Chicago spokesperson. “This is a temporary measure that is reflective of the current business environment.”

Guests who had booked rooms at the hotel will be contacted by the company. Those with questions about their reservations are encouraged to contact the Hilton Reservations and Customer Care line for assistance.

Some vacant hotel rooms could soon be rented by the city of Chicago, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a plan Monday to rent rooms to help ease the burden on hospitals dealing with the coronavirus.

The Hilton Chicago is just the latest hotel to close its doors in Chicago due to the coronavirus pandemic, joining the Four Seasons, Park Hyatt, Hotel Zachary, Loews and more.