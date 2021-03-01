Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Quietly Welcome Baby No. 6

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin's family is growing once again.

The yoga instructor, who wed the 30 Rock alum in 2012, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their newborn baby. Sharing a family photo, Hilaria wrote, "7," which references their six children and seemingly Alec's daughter Ireland Baldwin, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger.

Together, Hilaria, who suffered a miscarriage in 2019, and Alec are parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2 and Eduardo, 6 months. "We had a baby last night," Hilaria wrote in September at the time of Eduardo's arrival. "He is perfect, and we couldn't be happier."

While Hilaria and Alec have yet to share more details about their latest arrival, the couple, especially Hilaria, have recently taken a step back from the public eye amid accusations about her upbringing. The scrutiny -- which was sparked by a viral Twitter thread in December -- accused Hilaria of faking her Spanish accent and alleged she went by the name Hillary while growing up in Massachusetts.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Thomas: Road to Romance

Following deep dives into her heritage and tremendous backlash, Hilaria has continually defended herself, asking critics to leave her alone. On Feb. 5, after a month away from Instagram, she returned with a message to her followers.

"I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow," she wrote. "My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained -- I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."