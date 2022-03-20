Starved Rock

Hiker Falls 20 Feet at Starved Rock State Park, Airlifted to Hospital

The 23-year-old Aurora man was airlifted to a Peoria hospital as a result of a head injury, according to police.

An Aurora man was rescued by first responders Sunday after falling approximately 20 feet while hiking off-trail at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County, according to authorities.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., law enforcement received a call about an individual who fell at the park near the Sandstone Point Overlook, according to Sgt. Phil Wire with the Illinois Conservation Police.

A 23-year-old man was hiking with a friend off-trail when he slipped, causing him to fall approximately 20 feet and hit his head. The hiker was initially unconscious, but later regained consciousness prior to being transported to the hospital, Wire said.

The hiker was airlifted to a Peoria hospital as a result of the head injury, according to police. His condition remained unknown Sunday evening.

