‘Highway of Horror' Comes to Chicago's Lincoln Park Neighborhood

A new drive-through haunted house will be coming to Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood just in time for Halloween.

Replay Lincoln Park's "Highway of Horror" will start scaring Chicagoans Oct. 15 and will run Thursday through Sunday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Nov. 1.

The 90-minute drive-through haunted house is in the empty lot at 645 W. Madison St., unlike the arcade bar's other drive-through haunted house, 30-minute "Alley of Darkness."

According to a release, "Highway of Horror" will be "complete with up-close sightings of the undead, demons, zombies and more that jump out at and rock the car with realistic sound, visual and prop effects, including fake blood."

Reservations will be required for the haunted experience with tickets costing $75 per car.

According to the website, visitors without a car can still participate in the haunted house by renting a private "geodesic dome, aired out and sanitized between haunts" for $100. Domes can seat up to eight guests and allow for visitors to bring alcoholic beverages.