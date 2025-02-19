Highly-trafficked suburban stretch of Route 59 remains closed due to icy roads

A highly-trafficked stretch of Illinois Route 59 remains closed Wednesday due to icy roads, officials confirmed.

The closure extends from Illinois Route 22 to Cuba Road in Lake County, as frigid temperatures have caused large amounts of standing water to freeze, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The stretch of roadway, located in unincorporated Barrington, is located near U.S. Routes 12 and 14 in a highly trafficked area of Chicago's northwest suburbs.

Officials said it's unknown how long the area would remain closed.

There was no further information available.