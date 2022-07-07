Highland Park Tragedy: Community Finds Solace With Help of Therapy Dogs

A set of five canines is now making its way through Highland Park, looking to cheer up neighbors struggling as the community continues to grieve the loss of seven people who were killed by a gunman who opened fire at the city's Fourth of July parade.

“I’m not a religious person, but I think being close to animals is as close as you can get to God,” Richard Rosenberg, a Highland Park resident said.

Five dogs of all shapes and sizes are offering a shoulder to lean on and an ear to talk to - for anyone who needs a little support.

The dogs, which are provided by the non-profit Crisis Response Canines, are no strangers to tragedy and respond when others desperately need something to give them hope.

"You just put on your big girl pants, grab the dog and go," said Shirley Graziano with Crisis Responder Canines. "People don’t hardly see us, which is fine. They see us from the waist down, and they are just drawn to the dogs, and the dogs are the ones that do all the healing."

Shirley visited the city with her dog Zodiac, one of five providing support and love to the community. Based out of Cleveland, they made the 12-hour drive when they learned of the mass shooting.. This is Zodiac's fifth deployment this year, recently he had been in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

"If it helps one person or 10 people decide, you know what, maybe I might want to seek out a little more therapy and ends in recovery, that’s what this is all about," Graziano said.

If you'd like to learn more about the Crisis Response Canines, or donate to their cause you can do so by visiting their website.