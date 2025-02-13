Highland Park to hold 2nd Fourth of July parade after 2022 shooting

The city of Highland Park plans to hold an Independence Day parade this year, the second time the north suburb has held the event since seven people were killed during a shooting at its annual parade on July 4, 2022.

The city announced Thursday that it plans to hold a “dream team-themed” parade that kicks off 11 a.m. on July 4. The parade will follow the same route as it did in 2024.

Like last year, the city is skipping a fireworks show, “particularly as it pertains to community trauma, sustainability concerns, and pet needs,” the city said in a news release.

Mayor Nancy Rotering said the parade will reflect the “community’s patriotic spirit and steadfast commitment to supporting and celebrating each other.”

“This year’s parade theme reminds us that teams bring people together in support of a common goal, and that we are most resilient when we support each other,” Rotering said in the release.

The city is encouraging people to wear team jerseys and apparel to celebrate the colors and mascots of favorite teams and organizations.

The city canceled its July 4 parade in 2023 and held a procession instead. Highland Park brought back its Independence Day parade the next year, saying it was a way of “reclaiming” the route and remembering the victims of the massacre.

This year’s scheduled parade will be preceded by a 9 a.m. remembrance ceremony for victims of the attack. Those details will be released later, the city said.

The evening of July 3, the city has scheduled a community festival at the Preserve of Highland Park, 1207 Park Ave. W.

The parade steps off from First Street and Laurel Avenue, passing through downtown Highland Park to Sunset Woods Park. The city said it will not hold an event after the parade.

The city asked parade participants to sign up beginning March 3 at cityhpil.com/independenceday.