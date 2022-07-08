Highland Park Strong: How Residents are Taking Action After a Mass Shooting Threatened Their Community

Days after a devastating mass shooting at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park shook the community to its core, memorials, candlelight vigils, and seas of orange ribbons meant to represent gun reform are lining the northern Chicago suburb's streets and parks.

"It shows the strength and compassion and unity of this community," an attendee at a recent vigil said.

The shooting has so far claimed the lives of seven people and injured more than 40 others. Many of the wounded are still at hospitals across the Chicago area with critical condition, including an 8-year-old boy who is now paralyzed due a gunshot wound to the chest.

As the community continues to find ways to heal, hundreds of residents have come together to find ways to help support the survivors and families of victims.

Across the North Shore of Chicago, Facebook groups have begun to pop-up, including one called Stronger Highland Park -- Community Help where it's nearly 7,500 members are posting offers for of free services for all ages like yoga classes, counseling, animal therapy, meal trains, art projects and more.

Here's where you can find some local ways to help.

Fundraisers

Highland Park Community Fund

To help those directly impacted by the mass shooting in Highland Park, the Highland Park Community Foundation has established a July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund.

According to the city, "All contributions to the Response Fund will go directly to victims and survivors or the organizations that support them."

Here's how to donate.

Victims First

This fund was started by families affected by previous mass shootings have started this fund. According to VictimsFirst, 100% of what is collected goes directly towards the victims.

Here's how to donate.

Upcoming Vigils and Gatherings

Saturday

Highland Park Community Rally, Sunset Woods Park, 1801 Sunset Rd., 4 p.m.

Sunday

Interfaith service, Glencoe Union Church, 263 Park Ave., 4 p.m.

In addition, some funeral services have been set.

Blood Drives

North Shore Hospital Systems

As victims were transported to several hospitals in the area, including Highland Park Hospital and Evanston Hospital, North Shore Hospitals is asking those interested in donating blood to make an appointment.

Email: donateblood@northshore.org for more information.

Vitalant

Plug in your zip code to see donor centers near you.

Flowers, Help Retrieving Items, Meals, Donations

Retrieving items

According to the FBI, "All personal effects left along the parade route are slowly being evaluated for investigative purposes. Law enforcement requests the public's patience as they evaluate what may be returned at this time. Personal effects found on Central Avenue between Green Bay Road and Second Street will be available for return at the Family Assistance Center (see below)."

According to the City of Highland Park, items can also be retrieved at City Hall.

The owners of Lolli Bus, a local food truck is offering to help people retrieve items left behind during the parade. Here's how to get in touch.

Flowers

A makeshift memorial with flowers has begun to take shape near the intersection of Central Ave. and 2nd Ave., as well as in Highwood at Everts Park. All are welcome to lay flowers.

Chicago Botanic Garden

The garden will have free admission through Sunday.

"In times of crisis, nature can be healing, a respite," a Facebook post from the garden said. "To support our community, admission and parking to the Garden will be free for all from 3 to 8 p.m., starting Wednesday, July 6, through Sunday, July 10."

Meals

Nonprofit Lasagna Love, a grassroots organization of "neighbors cooking for neighbors can "cook and deliver a free lasagna to anyone who needs one." Here's how to help.

Stuffed Animals

A nonprofit organization providing brand new stuffed animals to children in crisis. Monetary contributions may be made here.

Highwood Public Library

The library is asking for items to support community mental health services like white noise machines, journals and coloring books, gift cards to grocery stores, monetary dontations and more.

Here's where to learn more.

Mental Health Resources

Family Assistance Center, Support and Counseling

The FBI’s Victim Service Response Team is working in conjunction with local, state, and federal aide groups to staff a Family Assistance Center at Highland Park High School, 433 Vine Ave.

Services provided at the center include:

Counseling

Government aide assistance

Financial assistance – if necessary, needs will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis

Center Hours:

Friday July 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thereafter as needed

The FBI stresses that victims are not just those physically injured by yesterday’s events, but also those experiencing emotional distress.

District 112 Drop-in Counseling

District 112 will be providing drop-in counseling at Oak Terrace School (240 Prairie Avenue in Highwood) and Ravinia School (763 Dean Avenue in Highland Park) through July 7, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

JCFS Chicago

The JCFS Chicago Warm Line phone connection is available to provide assistance for anyone affected by the Highland Park shooting who does not have an urgent need and is looking for someone to talk to about their emotional distress. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 855-275-5237

JCFS is also offering free, drop-in counseling sessions at the Bernard Weinger JCC at 300 Revere Dr. in Northbrook are available Monday through Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and Fridays from 2-4 p.m.

224 Help

Highland Park residents can text 224Help to 844-823-5323 to receive immediate assistance from a licensed mental health care professional, 24/7.

Family Services of Glencoe

Family Services of Glencoe is offering free therapists for drop-ins, no appointment necessary. You do not need to work in Glencoe or be a Glencoe resident to receive support.