The man who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in suburban Highland Park stunned victims by making a demand that interrupted Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

Robert Crimo III had not been present during the sentencing hearing, including while victims had read their impact statements, and was not present when his sentence was handed down Thursday.

It was only during Judge Victoria Rossetti's statements regarding the sentence that a note was handed to the judge indicating that Crimo might want to address the court.

Victims in the courtroom expressed shock and anger that Crimo could potentially be afforded the time to address them. During the recess, the state’s attorney told victims that it was his belief the sentence had already been handed down, and therefore it should be too late for Crimo to speak during the hearing.

According to the judge, Crimo had threatened to come to the hearing unless he was given back a number of books that had been confiscated from him, including a copy of the Quran. Defense attorneys described the confiscation as a “misunderstanding,” and the judge pledged the books would be returned, allowing the hearing to continue without Crimo appearing in the courtroom.

Before the interruption, Crimo had been sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, one for each of the seven victims he pleaded guilty to killing in the July 4 mass shooting. He was also sentenced to 50 years for each count of attempted murder in the case, with all 48 sentences to be served concurrently.

“This court has absolutely no words that could capture the pain and horror of that July 4,” Rossetti said. “This court finds he has a complete disregard for human life….(and) no sentence can ever change (that day).”

The judge described Crimo as being “beyond any rehabilitation,” and called him a “coward hiding behind a skirt, makeup and an assault weapon” in perpetrating the shooting.

The sentence reflected what prosecutors had sought in the case, with Crimo’s defense attorneys saying their client had “resigned himself” to a natural life sentence, opting not to provide their own recommendation during the process.