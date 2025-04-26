Highland Park parade shooter transferred to different Illinois prison

The Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has been transferred to Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill following his sentencing.

The gunman who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Robert E. Crimo III received seven consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for each person killed in the deadly holiday attack. He also received an additional 50-year sentence for each of the 48 attempted murder charges, which will be served concurrently.

He had been charged with 21 counts of murder — three counts for each person killed.

Prosecutors showcased evidence that would have been used in his trial, including testimony from survivors, relatives of those killed and other witnesses on the rescue of a child left orphaned and a “post-apocalyptic scene” of bodies in the street and bullet-ridden lawn chairs and strollers.

“It went from watching a parade to utter chaos,” testified Dana Ruder Ring, who attended the parade with her husband and three kids. “We just had to keep going. We just knew that staying still was not a safe idea and we were terrified.”