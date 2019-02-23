High winds in the Chicago area continue to cause some problems for residents Sunday evening. NBC 5's Christian Farr reports.

*High Wind Warning issued for entire Chicago area from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

High winds are expected to cause a variety of hazards on Sunday as a cold front moves through the Chicago-area.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect throughout the Chicago area until 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Sustained winds of 40 MPH will impact the area throughout the day, and gusts of up to 60 MPH are possible with the front.

Snow showers were likely to be seen Sunday morning with temperatures falling into the low 20s by the afternoon. In addition, skies were expected to become mostly clear with temperature lows in the upper single digits.

While precipitation won’t be a major factor as the front moves through, the wind will still cause hazardous travel conditions, especially for higher-profile vehicles and semi-trucks. Drivers are urged to use caution if they are operating those vehicles, as wind gusts could pose serious hazards.

Sporadic power outages began early Sunday due to the high winds in the area.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, ComEd reported 7,026 customers were without power; 3,179 of which were in Cook County, 916 in Will County and a few hundred in nearby areas.

As of 4:30 p.m., that number climbed to 11,324 power outages.

Chicago-area residents can check on their utility status on the ComEd website.

Temperatures will top out in the overnight hours before plunging throughout the day Sunday. The mercury will likely drop below freezing by the noon hour, and wind chills could drop below zero as temperatures continue to fall in the area.

As the winds finally die down on Sunday evening and into Monday, colder weather will remain in place, with highs only expected to reach into the low 20s. Highs will rebound into the mid-30s by Tuesday, but light snow will be possible in the area before clearing out heading into Wednesday.