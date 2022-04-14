High Wind Warning, With Gusts up to 60 MPH, is in Effect for Illinois, NW Indiana

A previously issued Wind Advisory for Illinois and parts of Northwest Indiana Thursday has now become a full blown High Wind Warning

The High Wind Warning is currently in effect and will last until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service out of Chicago says damaging winds will likely blow down trees and power lines, and that widespread power outages are possible.

According to NBC Chicago Meteorologist Paul Deanno, peak wind gusts will reach between 50 and 60 miles per hour through the afternoon and into the evening. And they haven't shown any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

1:00 pm Wind Gust Leaderboard:



*54 mph: Waukegan

*52 mph: Wheeling

*52 mph: West Chicago

*49 mph: Midway



High Wind Warning in effect until 7pm.#ILwx #INwx @nbcchicago — Paul Deanno (@PaulDeannoNBC5) April 14, 2022

The wind is dragging in cooler air as well, with cooler-than-average temperatures in the low 50s.

Such windy conditions are also creating an elevated fire risk. The combination of strong winds and low relative humidity will result in elevated fire danger, and increased wildfire conditions, the National Weather Service said.