High Wind Warning to take effect early Saturday following possibly severe storms

A high wind warning is slated to take effect in Chicago at 7 a.m. Saturday following a stretch of possibly severe weather moving into the region Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Chicago is currently under a wind advisory, which will remain in place until the high wind warning takes effect at 7 a.m. tomorrow. Southerly wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour are possible between sunset and midnight in the region.

After storms move out of the region, damaging winds will stick around on Saturday morning, with southwesterly gusts of up to 60 miles per hour possible in the morning, with the high wind warning staying in effect until 12 p.m.

Following the expiration of the high wind warning, a high wind advisory will go back into effect, remaining in place until 5 p.m. Saturday.

The high winds have also led to an increased fire danger in the Chicago area, particularly on Friday evening, with overnight rainfall expected to reduce the threat of fires on Saturday.

Winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour are anticipated throughout the course of the high wind warning's duration, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour expected. During the first wind advisory, winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour are forecasted.

The second wind advisory, taking effect at noon on Saturday, will see winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour expected.

The potentially damaging winds are expected to coincide with St. Patrick's Day celebrations in downtown Chicago, with the dyeing of the Chicago River slated to begin at 10 a.m., within the timeframe of the high wind warning.

The Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to step off at noon, when the strongest winds are expected to have subsided.