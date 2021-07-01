High Waves, Strong Currents Expected on Lake Michigan Through Friday Night

Weather forecasters are urging the public to use caution around Lake Michigan, as high waves and strong currents are expected to last through at least Friday night.

According to the National Weather Service, a beach hazard statement has been issued for Kenosha County in Wisconsin, Cook County in Illinois, and Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in northwest Indiana through late Friday night.

Gusty winds out of the northeast at 35 miles per hour will generate high waves and strong currents on Lake Michigan, making for dangerous swimming conditions in Lake Michigan, according to the alert.

Residents are being asked to stay out of the water, and to avoid walking out on piers or docks due to the high waves.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, there have been at least 14 drownings in Lake Michigan so far this year.

According to the NOAA, “high swim risk” conditions will exist along the lake through at least Friday night, with waves of 4-to-6 feet expected, according to forecast models.