High temperatures near 80 degrees in Chicago forecast before ‘unsettled' weather pattern moves in

A taste of summer weather will hit the Chicago area Tuesday with temperatures near or at 80 degrees by afternoon, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. But storms and rain are in the forecast, too.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, daily chances for rain and isolated thundershowers or storms will begin late Tuesday and last through the rest of the work week.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect and when.

Near-record temperatures

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to Roman, the average high for Oct. 24 is 59 degrees. However, by 5:30 a.m., many suburbs had already hit or surpassed that temperature, Roman said, with Northbrook already clocking in at 60 degrees.

Later Tuesday, highs in the upper 70s, or even 80 degrees are expected, with mostly sunny skies.

"Because we'll have that sunshine most of the day, that's why I think we'll see temperatures very close to 80 this afternoon," Roman added.

It's not all that rare that Chicago hits 80 degrees in October. Since 2017, Chicago has seen 80 degree days show up in either late September or early October, with the average last 80 degree day landing on Oct. 5, Roman said.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the record high for Oct. 24 is 83 degrees, set in 1963. And the latest last 80 degree day Chicago saw was on Nov. 1, 1950.

'Unsettled' weather pattern moves in

Though Tuesday will be warm, it will be windy, forecast models show. According to Roman, wind gusts could be as high as 35 miles per hour at times. Additionally, clouds are expected to increase around 4 p.m., setting up for an "unsettled" weather pattern to move in late Tuesday and into overnight, Roman said.

According to Roman, spotty showers will develop around 10 p.m., mainly across Chicago's western counties. Overnight, rain is expected to be more widespread, Roman said, with some isolated thundershowers into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will likely see some dry time, but rain will pick back up in the evening, Roman said. Overnight and into Thursday morning, some thundershowers will quickly pass through the region, only to move back in Thursday night, Roman said.

Mainly dry conditions are expected through this evening, then periods of showers and a few thunderstorms are forecasted through an active week. Unseasonably mild temperatures are expected, but cooler temperatures will follow the active pattern this weekend. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/yBYOlzwW5o — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 24, 2023

And though temperatures for the rest of the work week will stay mild, daily chances for showers and storms will continue into the weekend, Roman said.

By the time Halloween hits, temperatures are expected to tumble into the 40s, Roman said.