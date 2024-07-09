High-speed crash leaves 3 teens injured in suburban Kane County

Authorities in suburban Kane County say that three teens were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, in a high-speed crash over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the 44W900 block of Dietrich Road in Hampshire Township on Friday evening.

Authorities found a single-vehicle that had slammed into a tree at the location.

A 16-year-old was driving the vehicle eastbound on Dietrich Road at a high-rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway. The driver was able to briefly get the vehicle back on the road, but it soon slid sideways and slammed into a tree, police said.

Police and firefighters had to extricate the passengers from the vehicle. One of the passengers in the vehicle, identified as a 14-year-old boy, was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries to his head and torso, police said. A second passenger was also airlifted to a suburban Hospital after breaking his leg in the crash.

The driver suffered a concussion, and was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

There was no further information on possible charges or citations in the case, and witnesses did provide video of the crash to authorities.