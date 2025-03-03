High school releases message after 2 students die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Hoffman Estates

Conant High School in Hoffman Estates shared a message to families after two students died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers and paramedics were called to the 200 block of East Berkley Lane at approximately 12:37 a.m. for a report of two unresponsive individuals inside of a vehicle. Police and firefighters broke into the locked car and pulled out a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Both teens were rushed to the hospital where they died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teenagers as Litzy Flores, 16 and Yeferson A. Flores Ramos, 17. Principal Julie Nowak released a letter to the school community, explaining, in part, "Both Yeferson and Litzy were beloved by their teachers and classmates."

"Yeferson was preparing to graduate and had plans to join the U.S. Army," she stated. "He was a proud Conant student who represented Honduras at our school’s International Fair last week. Litzy was actively exploring her path and was making the most of all of the opportunities at Conant."

Therapists will be present during each of the teen's classes on Monday, the principal said.

The principal's complete letter to the school community is below:

"Dear Conant Families,

It is with great sadness that I report the passing of two Conant High School students. Sophomore Litzy Flores and senior Yeferson Flores Ramos died unexpectedly Saturday night in what authorities are reporting to be a tragic accident. This is a terrible loss for the entire Conant Community. As a school, our thoughts are collectively with the families, loved ones, and friends of Yeferson and Litzy during this extremely difficult time.

Our crisis team is in place and we will have therapists in each of Yeferson and Litzy’s classes tomorrow. Additional support will be available to any student in need. Our therapeutic staff will be present in the team rooms and small spaces with comfort dogs available as well.

I ask that the adults in our community, parents and guardians, take time to discuss this loss with their children. It’s helpful for students to process loss at home with their families. I will be sending an email to students later today informing them and sharing how they can access support at school.

This kind of news can impact everyone differently, including those who may not have known the students. Students may need support if they are experiencing any of the following symptoms for a prolonged period of time as they process this loss: extreme sadness, difficulty sleeping/eating, difficulty concentrating, irritability, isolation, feelings of shock, fearfulness, and worry or numbness. Please reach out to your student’s guidance counselor or team room administrator if you feel any student needs additional support.

I am confident our Conant Community will join together to create an environment of caring support for one another and that these families will know the love we had for Yeferson and Litzy. If details regarding public services are made available, I will share that information as well."

Sincerely,

Julie Nowak

Principal