Dozens of Students Turned Away From Suburban High School's Prom Due to Venue Size

Dozens of students who attend Homewood-Flossmoor High School won't be permitted to attend Saturday's prom due to limited capacity at the hosting venue, according to school officials.

In a letter to students, staff and families, Principal Dr. Clinton Alexander explained that the venue has enough space for 650 students, and typically, 725 students are in attendance at prom. This year's prom is slated to take place at Revel Motor Row, 2400 S. Michigan Ave.

"Unfortunately, logistical complications beyond our control, and that stem back to the pandemic, are playing a role in the current situation," he added. "Our school was only able to secure a smaller venue than typical due to the sale of the larger event space we anticipated having for this year’s prom."

Alexander went on to say that in 2020, the school canceled its venue contract due to COVID concerns, and the venue agreed to carry over the school's $8,000 deposit for a future event. Last year, the venue wasn't available to host Homewood-Flossmoor's prom due to scheduling issues, so the school opted to hold the event at the Field Museum, the principal added.

Then, Alexander said "Unbeknownst to us, the management company sold the larger event space we initially had contracted for; however, the company but was able to host this year’s prom in its smaller space."

"...We undertook a number of measures in anticipation that space might be limited," he explained. "First, when tickets went on sale beginning on March 27, we encouraged students to purchase them as soon as possible."

As of Friday, the school has accommodated all seniors it is "aware of" and only a handful of juniors remained on the waiting list.

School officials insist a larger space will be obtained for 2024's prom.