High School Investigates Image Showing Reenactment of George Floyd's Death

A high school in a north Chicago suburb said it is investigating a photo circulating on social media showing the reenactment of George Floyd's murder.

The principal at Maine South High School in Park Ridge said the school believes at least one student was involved in the creation of the image, which shows "two young men recreating the murder of [George] Floyd."

"Maine South denounces acts and images of hate and racism, and recognizes that this has caused harm to our school community," the school's principal, Dr. Ben Collins, wrote in a letter to students, parents and staff. "We take this issue seriously. Our administrative staff is investigating this matter and will take all necessary and appropriate actions to the full extent of our authority. Our priority is to ensure that our school community is a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students, especially our students of color."

Collins said specific disciplinary actions won't be released, but that "this is a serious matter and will be dealt with appropriately by the school and/or district."

George Floyd was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer last year.

Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last month of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd. Evidence at trial showed Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe and went motionless.