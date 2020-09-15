High-Rise Fire in Chicago Leaves Multiple People Hospitalized, Pet Dead

A fire inside a high-rise building nears Chicago's Loop Tuesday morning left multiple people hospitalized and at least one pet dead, fire authorities said.

The extra-alarm blaze broke out just after 12 a.m. on the 32nd floor of a building in the 400 block of East Randolph Street in the city's New Eastside neighborhood, according to fire officials.

The Chicago Fire Department said six people were injured, two of them in serious-to-critical condition. Chicago police, however, said four people, two men and two women, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation, where they were listed in good condition.

The fire department also said "one pet was lost in the fire."

"There was a lot of heat and smoke as you can imagine in a high-rise, which makes it challenging for firefighters," said Dep. District Chief John Giordano.

Chicago police reported the fire appeared to be electrical in nature.

The building was not evacuated and the fire was put out after roughly an hour, authorities said.