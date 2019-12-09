Cannabis in Illinois

High Expectations: NBC 5 Breaks Down Cannabis in Illinois in New Podcast

NBC 5 Investigates spent months unpacking information about the upcoming legalization of recreational cannabis and is unleashing that research in a new podcast

Illinois will be starting New Year’s Day off on a high note, but there’s a lot residents need to know before they can partake.

NBC 5 Investigates spent months unpacking information about the upcoming legalization of recreational cannabis and is unleashing that research in a new podcast called High Expectations: Cannabis in Illinois.

The podcast will take listeners on an expansive journey covering everything there is to know about what will happen on Jan. 1 and how it will happen.

The episodes will post every Monday, covering the history of recreational cannabis, the burning legal questions surrounding its debut in Illinois, how it will be grown and where it will be sold.

Take a listen below or on whatever platform you choose to enjoy your podcasts on.

(NOTE: This post will be updated each week with the newest episode)

